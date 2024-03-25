Missing bunnies will hop into life in interactive Easter trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The trail, organised by Luton Business Improvement District (BID) and delivered by High Street Safari, will run from Friday 29th March until Sunday 14th April between 10am and 6pm – giving families free entertainment during the school holidays.

All those taking part can simply use their phone to scan a QR code from posters displayed in the windows of town centre businesses. An augmented reality image will then appear on screen, bringing the characters to life and providing further instructions.

Jacki Flower, Luton BID Project Manager, said: “We’re looking forward to providing families with a fun and interactive activity to keep little ones busy in the Easter break.

“This is an opportunity to get out into the fresh air and see businesses that you may not normally visit, while having fun on your phone.

“Players will need to find clues, complete puzzles, crack codes and reunite the crew who are all locked behind the doors of our high street businesses.

“Once discovered, the characters will reveal themselves through the power of AR technology on your phone. Players can then take selfies, record a video and share in the Easter fun before downloading a free prize eBook and the chance of winning a £100 voucher.”

The trail is the latest in a series of tech-driven promotions run by the BID to encourage young families into the town centre. Previous campaigns have resulted in increased footfall and a boost in trade for a number of businesses.