Missing bunnies will hop into life in interactive Easter trail

Luton Bid's Great Egg-scape

Families in Luton have been invited to help a team of ‘Doggie Detectives’ solve the mystery of the Easter Bunny’s missing friends in an augmented reality trail around the town centre.

The trail, organised by Luton Business Improvement District (BID) and delivered by High Street Safari, will run from Friday 4th April until Wednesday 23rd April – giving families free entertainment during the school holidays.

All those taking part can simply use their smartphone to scan a QR code from posters displayed in the windows of 10 town centre businesses. An augmented reality image will then appear on screen, bringing the characters to life and providing further instructions.

Julia Horsman, Project Manager for Luton Town Centre BID, said: “We’re looking forward to providing families with a fun and interactive activity to keep little ones busy in the Easter break.

“This is an opportunity to get out into the fresh air and see businesses that you may not normally visit, while having fun on your phone.

“Players will need to find clues, complete puzzles, crack codes and reunite the crew who are all locked behind the doors of our high street businesses.

“Once discovered, the characters will reveal themselves through the power of AR technology on your phone. Players can then take selfies, record a video and share in the Easter fun before downloading a free digital reward.”

The trail is the latest in a series of promotions run by the BID to encourage young families into the town centre. Previous campaigns have resulted in increased footfall and a boost in trade for several businesses.

For more details visit www.lutonbid.org