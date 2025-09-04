Music Hall legends come together in unique celebration at five venues only – Don’t Dilly Dally

Don't Dilly Dally

Don’t Dilly Dally as the UK’s best Music Hall acts come to theatres for a unique and entertaining show full of songs and laughter.

Starting at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in celebration of the theatre’s 130th birthday week, the show will take Lyric audiences back to its origins as a music hall and vaudeville house for one special night on Tuesday 14th October. The show then tours to Norwich Playhouse (27th October), Mercury Theatre, Colchester (29th October), The Radlett Centre (1st November) and Theatre Royal Windsor (11th November).

Among the cast across the tour are: Music Hall legends Anita Harris (recording artist and star of the much-loved Carry On films) and Jan Hunt (BBC’s Crackerjack and The Good Old Days); Claire Moore, pantomime legend and star of The Last Laugh; international musical virtuoso Damian Williams; Big Band legend Georgina Jackson; breathtaking Vaudevillian speciality act Ian Marchant; Music Hall and pantomime favourite Ben Stock.They will be accompanied by piano and singalong master Tom Carradine, alongside newcomers Toby Brewer, Isabella Mason and Kane Verrall. Check individual theatres for the line-up at each venue.

Made popular in the early Victorian period, Music Hall involved true entertainment with popular songs, comedy, speciality acts and variety shows. In 1878, London proudly hosted 78 large music halls in the metropolis and 300 smaller venues. So, jump onto your Bicycle Made for Two and Let’s All Go Down The Strand to the Old Bull & Bush for a fun, nostalgic show that will have audiences singing along.

Don’t Dilly Dally is produced by Green Room Ents Ltd.