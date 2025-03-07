Nathan Caton: My Big Fat Blasian Wedding UK Tour

From Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Russell Howard’s Good News and BBC R4’s Can’t Tell Nathan Caton Nothing…

‘A comic worth catching any chance you can’ – One4review

Award winning stand-up comedian Nathan Caton is heading out on UK tour in May 2025 with his brand-new show “My Big Fat Blasian Wedding”. He will be playing venues in Brighton, Birmingham, Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, London, Guilford, Reading, Manchester, Bristol, Luton and Northampton.

It's official. Nathan's married and off the market - sorry ladies... and gentlemen! What should've been the happiest time of his life turned out to be the most stressful and expensive time ever. The end result? Well, it was either therapy or turn it into comedy. Nathan chose the latter...

Nathan said: “I’m looking forward to hitting the road with this tour. Getting married has provided me with a lot of great material. Apologies to my wife, in advance.”

‘Funny, clever and a pleasure to listen to.’ – Broadway Baby

Nathan is one of the most exciting comedians on the scene. Gigging since the tender age of 19, over the last decade he has established himself both as a circuit headliner, and a name on TV and radio.

Nathan is currently starring as the Narrator in the hit UK tour of the iconic Rocky Horror Show, where he has been described as the “stand out” performance.

In addition to telling jokes & performing in a UK Tour, Nathan also makes his very own rum punch, Caton Punch. Inspired by a family recipe the punch comes in 4 delicious flavours – Original, Mango, Pineapple and Sorrel Ginger. You can find out more and order some for yourself here: https://catonrumpunch.com/

‘A charming and convincing operator’ – The List

TV credits include: Live At The Apollo (BBC1), House Of Games (BBC), Guessable (Comedy Central), Celebability (ITV) Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC), Mock The Week (BBC), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala at the o2 (Channel4), Gran Jury (BBC), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC), Josh (BBC), The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC), The Nathan Caton Show (Comedy Central).

Stage credits include: The Narrator in Rocky Horror Show UK tour.

Radio credits include: Evil Genius (BBC), The News Quiz (BBC), Fighting Talk (BBC), Can’t Tell Nathan Caton Nothing (BBC) and The Now Show (BBC).

Fri 23rd May – Luton, Hat Factory Arts Centre