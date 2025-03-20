New audio project launches this week exploring the impact of anti-social behaviour on women

Safer in the Lines tells the story of nine women who have written poetry about their experiences of anti-social behaviour across Luton, Dunstable and Bedford.

The launch of the project will take place on Saturday 22nd March between 11am till 2pm at Dunstable Library.

Award-winning Producers Shemiza Rashid & Johanne Hudson-Lett will be there to discuss Safer in the Lines and hold a Q&A session and some of the ladies involved will attend to read their poetry live to the audience.

The exhibition uses QR codes to give anyone who wishes to listen to the audio access on their mobile device.

The project will remain at Dunstable Library for two weeks before moving on to further community locations in Luton and Bedford.

CEO of Women’s Aid Luton, who supported the project, Gaby Price said: “Women's Aid Luton is proud to have collaborated with Shemiza Rashid & Johanne Hudson- Lett on the 'Safer in the Lines: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' project.

“This initiative has provided a powerful platform for women across Luton, Dunstable, and Bedford to share their experiences and creatively express the impact of anti-social behaviour on their lives.

“Through a dedicated workshop hosted for our beneficiaries, participants have found a voice and a community, transforming their stories into a compelling audio-digital showcase. This project not only highlights the resilience and strength of these women but also underscores the importance of addressing and combating anti-social behaviour in our communities."

Yemisi Olusanya, who participated in the project said: “Taking part in this project helped me to examine myself and my place in my community in a way that I hadn’t previously done.

“It encouraged me to engage more intentionally with my local community and exposed the wide variation of the lived experiences of women in Luton.

“Shemiza was an absolute joy to work with and a source of encouragement and inspiration.”

Free tickets are available for Saturday’s launch event at https://safer-in-the-lines---walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes.ticketbud.com/safer-in-the-lines-walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-showcase

Workshops and project led by award-winning Creative and Cultural Producer Shemiza Rashid and Creative Director and founder of Just Purple Presents Johanne Hudson-Lett, in partnership with Faith in Queen's Park, Bedford.

The funding was awarded by BLCF as part of Safer Bedfordshire Community Fund.

This showcase was co-created with Digital Era.