New film training project empowers aspiring creatives with hands-on industry experience

“Youth Empowerment through Lens” A ground-breaking new initiative is set to launch soon, offering aspiring filmmakers the chance to develop professional production skills and gain first-hand experience working alongside industry professionals, as well as with opportunities to perform different roles in the film.

The “Youth Empowerment through Lens” is a dynamic training and educational film project designed to equip participants with practical skills in all areas of film production — from scripting and directing to camera operation, sound, and editing. Participants will take part in an immersive program that combines structured training with real-world learning opportunities.

The project includes:

Hands-on training sessions led by experienced film industry professionals

Opportunities to contribute to a live educational film project from development to post-production

from development to post-production Volunteering and Shadowing placements with professional film crews on active sets and locations

“Youth Empowerment through Lens” is more than just a training program — it’s a gateway into the film industry,” said Ashuk Ahmed, Project Manager, at Diverse FM Community Media & Training. “By providing both education and real-world exposure, we’re helping participants build the confidence, networks, and skills they need to pursue meaningful careers in film and media.”

The initiative is open to mainly but not exclusively young people aged 16 and over, emerging filmmakers, underrepresented groups, with a focus on making the film industry more accessible and inclusive.

The final product — an original educational film — will be screened locally in Luton, as well as online platforms, giving participants a chance to showcase their work and celebrate their creative achievements.

Applications are now open. For more information or to apply, visit www.diversefm.com or contact Ashuk on 01582 725500, email [email protected]

“Youth Empowerment through Lens” project is an initiative of Diverse FM. The funding for the project is provided by The Community Fund”.

‘Our project was made possible thanks to #NationalLottery players’