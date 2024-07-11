NGYT to launch free SEN Expressive Arts sessions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Next Generation Youth Theatre will be launching their SEN Expressive Arts this September.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next Generation Youth Theatre are delighted to launch their very own Expressive Arts sessions for young people with Special Educational Needs. The sessions are funded by Luton Borough Council and Luton Rising, managed by BLCF via The Luton Citizen's Fund. It is very much for those who express interest in movement, dance, music, characters, vocal experimentation, drama, theatre, Storytelling, stories, poetry and creativity.

The company will be offering 6 weeks completely free. Each session will run weekly for 30 minutes. Suitable for Key Stages 1, 2, 3 & 4. NGYT are in the process of securing a venue, day and time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If this is of interest, please go on the NGYT website https://ngyt.co.uk/ and complete a sign up form https://ngyt.co.uk/signup/ Please note that an Educational Health Care Plan can be submitted by parents/carers if they wish.

NGYT hope to hear from you!