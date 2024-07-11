NGYT to launch free SEN Expressive Arts sessions
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Next Generation Youth Theatre are delighted to launch their very own Expressive Arts sessions for young people with Special Educational Needs. The sessions are funded by Luton Borough Council and Luton Rising, managed by BLCF via The Luton Citizen's Fund. It is very much for those who express interest in movement, dance, music, characters, vocal experimentation, drama, theatre, Storytelling, stories, poetry and creativity.
The company will be offering 6 weeks completely free. Each session will run weekly for 30 minutes. Suitable for Key Stages 1, 2, 3 & 4. NGYT are in the process of securing a venue, day and time.
If this is of interest, please go on the NGYT website https://ngyt.co.uk/ and complete a sign up form https://ngyt.co.uk/signup/ Please note that an Educational Health Care Plan can be submitted by parents/carers if they wish.
NGYT hope to hear from you!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.