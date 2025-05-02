North Herts PRIDE: Summer of celebration

Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news

Join us for a vibrant summer of joy, inclusion, and community as North Herts PRIDE hosts a variety of exciting events celebrating LGBTQ+ pride, individuality, and togetherness. Here’s what’s happening:

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PRIDE Market – Saturday, June 14th, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Explore a buzzing PRIDE Market, featuring local businesses, artists, and community groups celebrating diversity. Browse unique stalls, meet inspiring people, and soak up the fantastic atmosphere!

🌿 PRIDE Picnic – Sunday, June 15th, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Windmill Hill

Relax and connect at our PRIDE Picnic, bringing together friends, families, and allies in an open, welcoming space. Bring your picnic blanket, enjoy great conversations, and celebrate in style at Windmill Hill!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

☕ Granello Meet – First Tuesday of Every Month, 6:00 PM

Join us for Granello Meet, an inclusive gathering focused on meaningful discussions, reflection, and LGBTQ+ community support. Perfect for those looking for a thoughtful space to connect.

🎉 Queer Social – Second Thursday of Every Month, 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM at The George Pub, Hitchin

Celebrate, connect, and unwind at Queer Social, a lively event designed for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. Whether you’re looking to meet new people or simply enjoy good company, this is the place to be