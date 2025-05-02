North Herts PRIDE: Summer of celebration

By Katie Wilson
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:00 BST
Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your newsUse the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news
Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news
Join us for a vibrant summer of joy, inclusion, and community as North Herts PRIDE hosts a variety of exciting events celebrating LGBTQ+ pride, individuality, and togetherness. Here’s what’s happening:

PRIDE Market – Saturday, June 14th, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Explore a buzzing PRIDE Market, featuring local businesses, artists, and community groups celebrating diversity. Browse unique stalls, meet inspiring people, and soak up the fantastic atmosphere!

🌿 PRIDE Picnic – Sunday, June 15th, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Windmill Hill

Relax and connect at our PRIDE Picnic, bringing together friends, families, and allies in an open, welcoming space. Bring your picnic blanket, enjoy great conversations, and celebrate in style at Windmill Hill!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

☕ Granello Meet – First Tuesday of Every Month, 6:00 PM

Join us for Granello Meet, an inclusive gathering focused on meaningful discussions, reflection, and LGBTQ+ community support. Perfect for those looking for a thoughtful space to connect.

🎉 Queer Social – Second Thursday of Every Month, 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM at The George Pub, Hitchin

Celebrate, connect, and unwind at Queer Social, a lively event designed for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. Whether you’re looking to meet new people or simply enjoy good company, this is the place to be

Related topics:LGBTQ+
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice