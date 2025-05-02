North Herts PRIDE: Summer of celebration
PRIDE Market – Saturday, June 14th, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Explore a buzzing PRIDE Market, featuring local businesses, artists, and community groups celebrating diversity. Browse unique stalls, meet inspiring people, and soak up the fantastic atmosphere!
🌿 PRIDE Picnic – Sunday, June 15th, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Windmill Hill
Relax and connect at our PRIDE Picnic, bringing together friends, families, and allies in an open, welcoming space. Bring your picnic blanket, enjoy great conversations, and celebrate in style at Windmill Hill!
☕ Granello Meet – First Tuesday of Every Month, 6:00 PM
Join us for Granello Meet, an inclusive gathering focused on meaningful discussions, reflection, and LGBTQ+ community support. Perfect for those looking for a thoughtful space to connect.
🎉 Queer Social – Second Thursday of Every Month, 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM at The George Pub, Hitchin
Celebrate, connect, and unwind at Queer Social, a lively event designed for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. Whether you’re looking to meet new people or simply enjoy good company, this is the place to be