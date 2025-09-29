October blog by the chair of Love Luton, Linsey Sweet

October in Luton means one thing—RunFest is back!

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, October 12, thousands of runners will take to the streets for Luton’s biggest one-day sporting event.

This year, we’re thrilled to unveil a brand-new half marathon route, and even more excited to welcome Luton Rising as our headline sponsor. Whether you're aiming for the 5k, 10k, or half marathon, or simply want to volunteer and soak up the electric atmosphere, RunFest offers something for everyone. It’s a celebration of community, fitness, and local pride.Learn more and get involved: loveluton.org.uk/runfest/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re also proud to be part of the launch of Luton’s first-ever Enterprise Week! Enterprise Week is officially here—five days of bold ideas, brilliant minds, and unstoppable ambition. From fearless start-ups to powerhouse business leaders, this week showcases the talent, creativity, and resilience that drive Luton’s economy.

Linsey Sweet, Chair of Love Luton

With inspiring talks, networking opportunities, and practical workshops, it’s a must-attend for anyone passionate about business and innovation. Tickets are still available: invest.stepforwardluton.co.uk/enterprise-week

There’s still time to nominate your local hero for the Luton’s Best Awards! With 22 award categories, there’s a chance to celebrate individuals, groups, public sector workers, businesses, and organisations who make a real difference in our community.

Whether it’s a tireless volunteer, a dedicated teacher, or a local business going the extra mile—this is your chance to say thank you. Nominations close on 19th October: loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton is buzzing with energy and transformation. From live music and street food to new shops, restaurants, and regeneration projects, our town is evolving and thriving. There’s never been a better time to explore, connect, and celebrate everything Luton has to offer.

Runfest

Don’t forget to tag and share your experiences with us on social media—we love seeing your stories!

To discover more about Love Luton and the organisations behind these exciting initiatives, visit: loveluton.org.uk