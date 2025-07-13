Off Sight Entertainment & Dudu Bar launches “Sing & Sparks Thursday Night” – Luton’s first Karaoke & Speed Dating Night

Off Sight Entertainment & Dudu Bar is turning up the volume on Thursday nights with a bold new concept: “Sing & Sparks” – the town’s first karaoke-meets-speed dating weekly event designed to bring music lovers, singles, and socialites together under one roof.

Starting this month, every Thursday night from 7.30pm to midnight, Dudu Bar will transform into Luton’s most vibrant matchmaking stage — where guests will connect through 5-minute speed dating rounds before grabbing the mic to belt out their favourite hits in a laid-back, inclusive karaoke party.

“We wanted to create something that breaks the ice and gets people mingling in a real, fun way. Nothing says connection like a shared laugh and a power ballad,” says the Off Sight & Dudu Bar team.

Whether you're looking for a match, a mate, or just an epic night out, Sing & Sparks Thursday Night has something for everyone:

Off Sight Entertainment & Dudu Bar Launches “Sing & Sparks Thursdays” – Luton’s First Karaoke & Speed Dating Night

Speed dating for singles aged 21–45

for singles aged 21–45 Karaoke party with solo + duet options

with solo + duet options Welcome drink , themed cocktails & live DJ

, themed cocktails & live DJ Photo zone & prizes for best performances

Event Details:

Event: Sing & Sparks Thursday Night

Sing & Sparks Thursday Night Location: Dudu Bar, 37 Bute Street, Luton LU1

Dudu Bar, 37 Bute Street, Luton LU1 Time: 8:00 PM – Midnight

8:00 PM – Midnight Entry: £16.50 advance / £25 on the door (Karaoke is Free Entry)

£16.50 advance / £25 on the door (Karaoke is Free Entry) Booking: Eventbrite