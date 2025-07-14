Off Sight Entertainment & Dudu Bar launches “Sing & Sparks Thursday Night” – Luton’s First Karaoke & Speed Dating Night
Launching on 31st July 2025, every Thursday night from 7.30PM to midnight, Dudu Bar will transform into Luton’s most vibrant matchmaking stage — where guests will connect through 5-minute speed dating rounds before grabbing the mic to belt out their favourite hits in a laid-back, inclusive karaoke party.
“We wanted to create something that breaks the ice and gets people mingling in a real, fun way. Nothing says connection like a shared laugh and a power ballad,” says the Dudu Bar team.
Whether you're looking for a match, a mate, or just an epic night out, Sing & Sparks Thursday Night has something for everyone:
- Speed dating for singles aged 21–45
- Karaoke party with solo + duet options
- Welcome drink, themed cocktails & live DJ
- Photo zone & prizes for best performances
Event Details:
- Event: Sing & Sparks Thursday Night
- Location: Dudu Bar, 21 Hightown Road, LU2 0BW
- Time: 7:00 PM – Midnight
- Entry: Speed Dating £16.50 advance / £25 on the door (Karaoke Free Admission)
- Booking: Eventbrite