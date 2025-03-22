Only Days to Go! DLDD Job Fair – Wednesday, 26th March 2025!

Looking for a job or a new career opportunity? Join us at the DLDD Job Fair on Wednesday, 26th March 2025, from 2–4pm at the Methodist Church Halls, Ashton Square, Dunstable, LU6 3SN.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet local employers

Discover job opportunities

Get career advice

Dunstable Job Fair

Network with recruiters

With companies like Aura Liberty Recruitment and more in attendance, this is your chance to connect with businesses that are actively hiring! Whether you’re looking for full-time, part-time, or flexible work, come along and take the next step in your career.

Free parking in Ashton Square Car Park from 1pm to 6pm.

Spread the word, bring a friend, and let’s make this a successful event for Dunstable!

#DLDDJobFair #DunstableJobs #LocalOpportunities #CareerGrowth #DLDDTrust