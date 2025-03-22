Only Days to Go! DLDD Job Fair – Wednesday, 26th March 2025!
Looking for a job or a new career opportunity? Join us at the DLDD Job Fair on Wednesday, 26th March 2025, from 2–4pm at the Methodist Church Halls, Ashton Square, Dunstable, LU6 3SN.
Meet local employers
Discover job opportunities
Get career advice
Network with recruiters
With companies like Aura Liberty Recruitment and more in attendance, this is your chance to connect with businesses that are actively hiring! Whether you’re looking for full-time, part-time, or flexible work, come along and take the next step in your career.
Free parking in Ashton Square Car Park from 1pm to 6pm.
Spread the word, bring a friend, and let’s make this a successful event for Dunstable!
#DLDDJobFair #DunstableJobs #LocalOpportunities #CareerGrowth #DLDDTrust