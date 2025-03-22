Only Days to Go! DLDD Job Fair – Wednesday, 26th March 2025!

By Sharon Warboys BEM
Contributor
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 20:15 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:28 BST
Looking for a job or a new career opportunity? Join us at the DLDD Job Fair on Wednesday, 26th March 2025, from 2–4pm at the Methodist Church Halls, Ashton Square, Dunstable, LU6 3SN.

Meet local employers

Discover job opportunities

Get career advice

Dunstable Job Fairplaceholder image
Dunstable Job Fair

Network with recruiters

With companies like Aura Liberty Recruitment and more in attendance, this is your chance to connect with businesses that are actively hiring! Whether you’re looking for full-time, part-time, or flexible work, come along and take the next step in your career.

Free parking in Ashton Square Car Park from 1pm to 6pm.

Spread the word, bring a friend, and let’s make this a successful event for Dunstable!

#DLDDJobFair #DunstableJobs #LocalOpportunities #CareerGrowth #DLDDTrust

Related topics:Dunstable
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice