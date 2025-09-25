Open day at the Luton Library Theatre

LCC Open Day 19/10/25

Come and visit the Award Winning Luton Library Theatre and experience the amazing facilities they have.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the moment you enter the Luton Library Theatre, you will be amazed that such a gem is located right in the heart of the Town Centre.

On your visit you will be able to walk on the stage, explore the backstage dressing rooms, and even view the stage from the heights of the technical box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All areas will be open and there will be some of the amazing volunteers that run the theatre on hand to answer any questions and show you around. Afterwards, why not have a relaxing refreshment in the wonderful bar area, and explore the theatre library section - where you are invited to take away a script, free of charge, to read at your leisure and pleasure.

Luton Library Theatre bar

Luton Creative Community (LCC) who run the theatre are always seeking new volunteers, so this is the ideal opportunity to come and find out more. Whether you are interested in helping front of house, behind the bar, up in the tech box, or could help with marketing and publicity - LCC would love to hear from you, so come on down on Sunday 19th October, between 12 noon and 4pm, to find out more.