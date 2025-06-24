Over 15,000 attend the international celebration at Art in the Park 2025

A glorious day of art, culture and community spirit!

Under blazing sunshine and blue skies, more than 15,000 people came together in Campbell Park on Saturday, 21 June for Art in the Park 2025. Hosted by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC), it was a vibrant celebration of creativity, culture, and community spirit.

Timed to coincide with UN International Refugee Week, this year’s theme of "Belonging" was brought to life through a powerful mix of performances, workshops and artistic collaborations, all shining a light on the rich cultural contributions of refugee communities and the strength found in unity.

One of the standout moments of the day was the Parade of Colours led Kinetika Bloco Youth Band, featuring visually stunning artworks designed by artist Emma Garofal. The parade moved through central Milton Keynes and filled the city with movement, rhythm and bold artistic expression, capturing the very essence of inclusion and shared joy.

Throughout the day, audiences were treated to incredible performances from international and local artists, including a soulful set by festival headliner Sefo Kanuteh, energetic traditional dance from the Greek Delta Dancers and Satyam Dance Group, as well as moving moments from the Yemeni Cultural Music Group. Other vibrant performances came from the Caribbean Steel Drummers, Sheniah Asiamah singer, Igbo Union MK Performers, MK Chinese Fusion Fan Dancers, Syrian Musician Bilal Alasali, Shoe Town Big Band, Stony Redcaps Morris Dancers, Yemeni Music & Dance Group and the colourful Rajasthan Heritage Band.

In the Art Marquee, festivalgoers got hands-on with a diverse range of creative workshops including Islamic calligraphy with Abu Yahya, Ebru (Turkish marbling), Islamic art printing on tote bags and community-led projects like the Tree of Life artwork.

The Food Village was a true crowd-pleaser, offering a delicious global culinary experience from rich, aromatic spices to fusion flavours that reflected the diversity of the day including Middle Eastern, Indian, Greek, African, Chinese, Caribbean, and Lebanese food. An array of local vendors attended, offering everything from handmade jewellery and colourful scarves to artisanal soaps, perfumes, bags and more, with Mistry & Magic Facepainting adding even more colour and community flair to the festival atmosphere.

Speaking after the event, Anouar Kassim MBE, Director of MKIAC, said: “Art in the Park is about joy, visibility, and celebrating the power of shared experience. Seeing so many people come together from so many backgrounds to celebrate belonging, heritage and creativity was incredibly moving. We’re proud to offer this space for reflection, expression and connection, especially at a time when it matters more than ever.”

MKIAC would like to thank its partners and supporters including MK College, MK City Council, Arts Council England, Music Hub, and local schools for helping to make this free, family-friendly event possible.

Up next in MKIAC’s programme is the highly anticipated City of Codes & Light on Saturday, 4 October. A spectacular evening of storytelling, digital art and live music. With a stunning projection show on Milton Keynes Central Library, a vibrant city-centre parade and a multicultural concert in Campbell Park, it promises to be a bold celebration of Islamic art, culture and innovation and a night to remember.

For more information about MKIAC’s year-round work promoting diversity, Islamic arts and refugee inclusion, visit: MKIAC.org