Over 95 vintage vehicles to compete at Shuttleworth's Race Day

Shuttleworth’s Air Show season concludes on Sunday 5 October with their Race Day Air Show, a classic blend of vintage aircraft and vehicles that share a common theme: speed.

In an event unlike any other, the Aerodrome near Biggleswade will transform into a vintage sprint track as veteran vehicles from Shuttleworth’s own Collection join a host of visitors to fly along the grass airfield, and down ‘hangar straight’, competing for the Spirit of Shuttleworth Trophy. Following this high-speed demonstration, visitors will then be treated to a thrilling air display which will include a mock air race as well as racing aircraft like the de Havilland DH.88 Comet – winner of the infamous England to Australia air race of 1934 – and the Miles Hawk Speed Six – a Kings Cup air race competitor between 1934-36. The day’s display will also feature the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s iconic Avro Lancaster, Hawker Hurricane and Supermarine Spitfire.

The event takes inspiration from the founder of the Shuttleworth Collection, Richard Ormonde Shuttleworth. A keen racing spirit with a passion for fast cars and aircraft, Richard competed in countless hill climbs, speed trials and went on to win the inaugural Donington Grand Prix in 1935. After his near fatal crash in the South African Grand Prix in 1936, he gave up motor racing to focus on aviation. This dual passion has led to Race Day’s fantastic combination of icons of speed both on the ground and in the air.

As well as a fantastically close view of both the sprint and the air display, visitors to Shuttleworth’s Race Day Air Show can enjoy a range of interactive Discovery Zones aimed to educate and inspire the next generation of aviators and engineers. The Armed Forces Rally Team will bring a more modern element of racing to the event as well as a BriSCA F2 stock car and a NASCAR from the oval racing scene. Also joining us are the 1066 Car Club with over 30 classic vintage vehicles. The staple attractions of all Shuttleworth air shows will be on offer too: children’s rides, heritage steam exhibits plus the chance to explore Shuttleworth House and the much-loved Swiss Garden. Believe it or not, all of this is included in the price of your ticket.

Marc Boult, Head of Visitor Operations at Shuttleworth, said, “Race Day is a great opportunity for us to look to our past and honour our founder Richard Shuttleworth whilst also looking to the future of racing by inspiring our younger visitors. This action-packed day is always a fun end to the air show season.”

Shuttleworth’s Race Day Air Show takes place on Sunday 5 October. Tickets start from £34.00 and children go free. You can book yours via shuttleworth.org