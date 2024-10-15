Parents of young woman who died of brain cancer say they ‘must fight on’

Khuram, Amani and Yasmin in 2021

The family of a young Bedfordshire woman whose life was cut short by a brain tumour is continuing the legacy she started with a huge charity walk.

More than 150 people are expected at Luton’s Wardown Park on Saturday (19 October) to take part in Brain Tumour Research’s Walk of Hope.

Now in its fourth year, and three weeks later than planned due to extreme wet weather, the event has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charity and has become a way of bringing change-makers together to help find a cure for all types of brain tumours.

In 2021, much-loved Luton local and campaigner, Amani Liaquat, fearlessly addressed a crowd of walkers at the inaugural Walk of Hope, before her death from a glioblastoma (GBM) in February 2022.

On Saturday her father, Khuram, will follow in his beloved daughter’s footsteps, speaking of the lack of treatment options for UK brain tumour patients, uniting walkers and demanding the Government invest money into researching the disease.

The 52-year-old solicitor said: “Amani and my wife, Yasmin, started the first Luton Walk of Hope to bring a community together and raise awareness about the urgent need for more investment into brain tumours. Just five months after that walk, Amani tragically passed away, but we are continuing her fight.

“At the event, she bravely spoke about the lack of funding and treatment options for brain cancer patients, saying, ‘It might be too late for me, but I want to make a difference for others.’ Now, I stand in her place, keeping her mission alive. Watching my daughter suffer from glioblastoma was heartbreaking, but her courage and determination continue to inspire us.”

At 1.30pm on Saturday, people will gather to complete routes ranging from 1km to 5km.

Amani’s mum, Yasmin Stannard, 51, who works as a care services administrator, added: “We walk in hope for a better future where a brain tumour diagnosis doesn't have to be a life sentence, and we can provide more effective treatment options in the UK. But this is only possible with increased funding. The lack of which meant our daughter asked the question: ‘does my life not matter?' The Walk of Hope is a way of standing with and for those affected by the disease and keep Amani’s memory alive.”