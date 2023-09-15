Pauline Quirke MBE set to open new performing arts academies in Luton & Hitchin this September

Watch more videos on Shots!

Students will experience PQA’s well-rounded performing arts tuition, learning important skills and making new friends every week through three core modules in Comedy & Drama, Film & Television and Musical Theatre.

PQA Hitchin will be headed up by actor and West End performer, Gemma McDermott, whilst PQA Luton will be run by actor and film producer Jo Ambrose.

PQA’s founder Pauline Quirke had a clear aim when she created her first Academy with her husband, Steve.

She tells us: “When we opened in 2007 our mission was simply to provide the very best performing arts education. We’ve grown a lot since then, but that mission hasn’t changed.

"By working with people, like Jo and Gemma, who we believe are outstanding in their field, we aim to bring the widest, most exciting experience to our students in an environment that is both friendly and rewarding.”

PQA Luton & Hitchin offers a whole range of opportunities in theatre, music, dance and film making, through which young people can develop and grow.

As well as many in-house productions and showcases, they offer amazing opportunities through which students can celebrate their hard work and incredible achievements.

They'll get the chance to see their own short film on the big screen at the cinema, where they get to walk down the red-carpet just like the Hollywood stars. Some films even go on to be selected for a star-studded screening at the PQA Film Festival, which takes place at BFI Southbank in Central London.

Another highlight is the chance to take part in a PQA West End performance. PQA Hitchin & Luton will both join other academies from around the UK to come together and create a spectacular show at His Majesty’s Theatre – the home of Phantom of the Opera.

PQA are welcoming your children along to see what they can achieve with this Autumn. Through their ethos of ‘Be Yourself, Be Amazing’ their students have the confidence to put themselves out there, the creativity to think differently and the community to feel supported whilst doing so.

Both PQA Luton & Hitchin will be running free open days for parents and children to experience a taste of their outstanding performing arts tuition.

PQA Luton - Saturday 23rd September at Chiltern Academy, LU1 3JH from 9.45am-1pm. To find out more and sign up, visit: https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/luton/ or contact Principal Jo at [email protected].