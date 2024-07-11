People with disability to enjoy free golf taster sessions at Woburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Woburn Golf Club, which hosts The R&A’s G4D (golf for disabled) open each year, is hosting a day of free golf taster sessions on Sunday 14 July.

Ellie Perks, a keen golfer who was born with dwarfism, will be hosting five one-hour sessions to cater for all types of people with disabilities attending the taster day.

Ellie, who began playing golf when she was 11, recently played in both the G4D Open and the English Open for Golfers with a Disability, and the 9.4-handicapper is keen to open the game up to more people with disabilities.

She said: “I want to encourage people with disabilities to get involved in golf as it provides a great opportunity for them to enjoy all the benefits the sport brings. I remember myself what it was like when I first got into the game, and you don’t necessarily feel comfortable heading down the driving range where there are really good golfers and you’re hitting balls for the first time – but by offering taster sessions, we’re providing like-minded people who are new to the game, the chance to meet one another and be in the same boat.

“Golf for me is one of the most accessible games we have, and the idea of this taster day is to make people feel welcome, meet others alike and hopefully make friendships out of it.

“Woburn obviously has incredible facilities and caters for people with a disability, so it’s a great chance for people of all ages and abilities to come along and give it a go. I am hoping this day will bring a smile to people’s faces and they learn new life skills to take away with them.

The sessions will run each hour from 10am through to 3pm on Sunday 14 July. To find out more, email [email protected].

Woburn will also be hosting the English U25 Championship for men and women from 16-18 July, where entry for all is free to watch some of the country’s top amateur golf talent.