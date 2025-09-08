Peter Pan open auditions come to Grove Theatre

Show Synopsis:
We join Peter, Wendy, John, and Michael as they soar away to Neverland. Full of renowned characters such as the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and, of course, the fiendish Captain Hook.
Peter Pan is a spectacular swashbuckling adventure, guaranteed to bring forth one’s inner child.
RARE Productions:
RARE Productions is a youth musical theatre company that provides opportunities for young people ages 8-21 years old to perform in full-scale musical productions in professional theatres across the UK. We strive to make being part of a RARE show a great experience for all cast members. From the very first rehearsal to the last live performance, the emphasis is on teamwork, fun and friendships, whilst learning new skills and performance techniques. See rareproductions.co.uk for even more information and our auditions.
Event details:
- Audition 1 – Monday, October 13
- 5pm – 6pm (7 – 12 year olds)
- 6pm – 7pm (13 – 21 year olds)
- Grove Theatre, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP
- Audition 2 – Sunday, October 19
- 2pm – 3.30pm (7 – 12 year olds)
- 3.30pm – 5pm (13 – 21 year olds)
- Grove Theatre, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP
You only need to attend one audition.
All performers must be 8 years old by the time of the show.
The show will be performed 19 – 21 February 2026 at The Grove Theatre, Dunstable.
Audition process:
We hold open auditions so there is no need to book in. Simply turn up any time within the allocated time slot for your age group, sign in, and audition! You only need to attend one audition. The person auditioning will go into the audition in groups of approximately 15-20 people of a similar age group where possible (8-12yrs or 13-18 yrs/13-21yrs depending on show title). Auditions usually last around 30 minutes and involve singing, dancing and acting. All materials are provided and taught on the day, so there is no need to prepare anything beforehand. Parents are not allowed into the audition room, but are asked to stay and supervise their children before and after the audition. A letter will be sent in the post letting you know the outcome of the audition within two weeks of the second audition date. All auditionees will receive a letter whether successful or not.
For full terms and conditions please refer to our website rareproductions.co.uk
RARE Productions contact details:
- [email protected]
- 01767 681049
- Facebook: facebook.com/rareuk
- Instagram: @RARE_UK
- TikTok: @RAREProductions2