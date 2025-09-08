Peter Pan open auditions come to Grove Theatre

RARE Productions is a youth musical theatre company that provides opportunities for young people ages 8-21 years old to perform in full-scale musical productions in professional theatres across the UK. We strive to make being part of a RARE show a great experience for all cast members. From the very first rehearsal to the last live performance, the emphasis is on teamwork, fun and friendships, whilst learning new skills and performance techniques. See rareproductions.co.uk for even more information and our auditions.

We hold open auditions so there is no need to book in. Simply turn up any time within the allocated time slot for your age group, sign in, and audition! You only need to attend one audition. The person auditioning will go into the audition in groups of approximately 15-20 people of a similar age group where possible (8-12yrs or 13-18 yrs/13-21yrs depending on show title). Auditions usually last around 30 minutes and involve singing, dancing and acting. All materials are provided and taught on the day, so there is no need to prepare anything beforehand. Parents are not allowed into the audition room, but are asked to stay and supervise their children before and after the audition. A letter will be sent in the post letting you know the outcome of the audition within two weeks of the second audition date. All auditionees will receive a letter whether successful or not.