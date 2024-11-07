Top UK Phil Collins tribute heading to the town’s Luton Library Theatre.

And Finally…Phil Collins are credited as being the UK’s Top Phil Collins Tribute, fronted by singer Chris O'Connell who brings to the stage the charisma and characteristics of the man who fronted Genesis and has sold 150 million albums in his solo career.

This production delivers a two hour high energy show packed full of Phil’s solo hits including ‘In The Air Tonight’, ‘Another Day In Paradise’ and ‘Sussudio’ along with a sprinkling of Genesis hits for good measure.

Featuring some of the country's top touring musicians, two drums kits and the esteemed ’And Finally Horns'.This is a great opportunity to come and celebrate with us the illustrious career of the one and only Phil Collins.

Doors and Bar open at 7pm. Show starts 7.30pm. Tickets from www.librarytheatre.co.uk