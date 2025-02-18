Plenty still to take part in during LGBTIQ+ History Month and get ready for Pride Festival in June

With still two weeks left of LGBT History Month this year there is still a whole load of activities to take part in.

LGBT History Month first took place in February 2005, following the removal of Section 28 and is hosted each year by Schools Out UK. Pride in Luton in the partnership with the Culture Trust produced a whole programme of activities for the community and allies to take part in and there is still loads more to do for the remainder of the month.

This Friday (21st February), the Fabulous Hatter, Luton’s premier LGBTIQ+ bar will be hosting it’s first birthday party. Pop down for a drink and meet some new people. 7pm onwards.

On the 27th February there will be a special Bute Street Short Films evening starting at 8pm, with an evening of short films and discussions, followed by a LGBTIQ+ karaoke night on Friday 28th in the Fabulous Hatter.

Actor and Activist Nathanial Hall in conversation with Kelsie Holdstock-Clark from Luton Sexual Health.

All events will take place at the Hat Factory Arts Centre on Bute Street.

The fun doesn’t stop there as Pride in Luton prepares for the annual festival to return on Saturday June 14th from 1pm – late. Expect the Hat District to be filled with colour, rainbows and amazing performances and thought-provoking speeches through the day and evening. Food stalls will provide a culinary treat from across the world, and small businesses will have a craft market for people to peruse over.

Pride in Luton festival aims to be as inclusive as possible and are delighted that thank to support from Luton Point their BSL (British Sign Language) team will be returning to Pride festival this year. New for 2025 is also a sensory space for those with neurodivergent needs and has been supported by Love Luton Community Fund.

Karol Augustyn, Co-chair of Pride in Luton said, “LGBT History Month has been brilliant and shined a light on creative expression and togetherness of the whole community. This years theme was about activism and social change, and having the incredible activist Nathanial Hall speaking was brilliant. There is so much more to look forward to though, so do come and get involved.”

Scott Griffwood, Trustee of Pride in Luton added, “Pride is and will always be a protest, not just a party. So whilst we look forward to celebrating the Pride in Luton festival in June, we will also be focusing on some of the challenges facing the LGBTIQ+ community across the globe. We are shoulder to shoulder with our siblings in other countries where their rights are being removed”.

LGBTIQ+ History Month 2025 has been supported by Love Luton Community Fund and the Health Lottery.

More information about the regular monthly programme hosted by Pride in Luton can be found at www.prideinluton.orgor via their social media channels @PrideinLuton

More information and tickets for LGBT History month can be purchased through the Culture Trust Luton’s website. https://www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/lgbtqia-history-month