Pop-up public living rooms coming to Luton this month

Pop-up public living rooms will start appearing around Luton later this month, offering residents a break from the fast pace of everyday life and a chance to chill out and have a chat with their neighbours.

Camerados public living rooms are informal, drop-in spaces set up in accessible locations such as libraries, parks, and town centres. They’re designed to feel like a shared living room – open to everyone, with no pressure and no agenda. Whether it’s for a friendly chat, a quiet moment, or meeting new people, these spaces encourage human connection at a time when loneliness and social isolation are rising nationally.

The initiative is part of a Citizen Activation Month, running from 7 May to 7 June, which will feature a variety of community-led events and activities across the town.

Leader of Luton Council, Cllr Hazel Simmons said: “Sometimes all it takes is a conversation to remind us we belong. Public living rooms are a small idea with big potential – to reduce loneliness, build greater connection, and empower local communities to make positive change together.”

A Camerado-style public living room

“These events are part of our wider work with community partners to equip and empower local changemakers and support a whole-town approach to achieving our 2040 visionof a healthy, fair, and sustainable town where everyone can thrive – and no one is left behind.

“I encourage anyone wanting to get more involved in their community to attend one of these events and find out how you can help create positive change in your area.”

Funded by Luton’s Fairness Taskforce and The National Lottery Community Fund, the Citizen Activation Month events aim to bring together communities and help create neighbourhood level change and supporting Luton’s 2040 vision for a healthy, fair, and sustainable town where everyone can thrive – and no one is left behind.

How can I get involved?

Pop up public living rooms

Come along to one of our public living rooms to make local connections, chat about anything and everything and help us to combat loneliness:

7 May – 10am to 12pm at Lewsey Community Centre

13 May – 10 am to 12pm at Bury Park Community Centre

21 May – 3:30pm to 5:30pm at The Greenhouse, Stopsley

27 May – 1pm to 3pm in Luton Town Centre (exact location TBC, please follow Luton Social Justice social media channels for updates)

ABCD pop-ups

Asset-Based-Community-Development (ABCD) is the belief that people are your strongest asset, and change comes from community led action.

These fun and interactive drop-in sessions are your chance to find out more about an ABCD approach and how it can help you to make change in your community:

16 May – 12pm to 2pm at Luton Train Station

19 May – 2:30pm to 4:30pm in Luton Town Centre (exact location TBC, please follow Luton Social Justice social media channels for updates)

22 May – 11am to 1pm at Hockwell Community Centre

Community action day

Demonstrating the power of community led change and collaboration at Ferndale Leisure Gardens, where we will be building accessible planters for those who love the social connection of allotment life but may be struggling to manage an entire plot:

28 May – 10am to 4pm at Ferndale Leisure Gardens

Make a difference workshops*

These 90-minute workshops on Asset Based Community Development (ABCD) are for residents who want to lead the change in their neighbourhood:

2 June – 6pm to 7:30pm at Bury Park Community Centre

5 June – 6pm to 7:30pm, online

*Registration is required for these workshops – registration details will be shared via Luton Social Justice social media channels closer to the time of the events.