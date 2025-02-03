Pride in Luton is gearing up for LGBT History Month

Pride in Luton is set for another year of building a more inclusive Luton for the LGBTIQ+ community, kicking off with a huge line up for LGBT History month in February.

This year’s national theme is activism and social change. With more and more attacks locally and globally on the LGBTIQ+ community, the time for action is now.

LGBT History Month first took place in February 2005, following the removal of Section 28 and is hosted each year by Schools Out UK.

Working in partnership with the Culture Trust Luton there is a packed programme for LGBTIQ+ people and allies to get involved in, which launches on 30th January with the ever popular Pride in Luton Quiz Night.

Lot's of activities are planned across February for the community to support LGBTIQ+ History Month

Activities throughout the month include placard making workshops, which will feature in Pride in Luton’s carnival parade entry later in the year, nationally recognised comedian and regular on ‘Have I got News for you’ and ‘Mock the Week’ Zoe Lyons, Film nights curated by Bute Street Festival in collaboration with Pecadillo Pictures, one of the UK's most recognised distributors of LGBTIQ+ films including the iconic ‘Before Stonewall’ documentary and of course a karaoke night to round off the month.

The highlight of the programme is ‘In Conversation with Nathaniel Hall’ on Saturday 15th February. Award-winning writer, performer and HIV activist Nathaniel Hall will spend an evening talking about his work and life, chaired by representatives from Luton Sexual Health.

Nathaniel is best known for his starring role in Channel 4’s “It’s a Sin”, which he acted alongside Matthew Lewis of Harry Potter Fame and Olly Alexander. Nathaniel brought his one-man show ‘First Time’ to a sell-out Luton audience in October 2021 and we are delighted for him to be returning with his second show ‘Toxic’ later in April. There is a multibuy offer for audiences who purchase tickets for both events.

Education, talks and support groups will also form part of the month's celebrations, including the monthly Trans+ admin support group, the proud parent network, which supports parents who have LGBTIQ+ children or are LGBTIQ+ themselves, Sunday Socials, and Queer and Crafty sessions. Information on these can be found on the Pride in Luton socials.

Karol Augustyn, Chair of Pride in Luton said, “LGBT History Month is about recognising where we have come from but also where we are heading. With an increase of hate crime against the LGBTIQ+ community we need to be visible, proud and say enough is enough. We need our allies support with this and we welcome anyone who is an ally to any of the events we have planned for February.”

Rachael Donlan, Head of Programme at the Culture Trust Luton added, “Our relationship with Pride in Luton keeps going from strength to strength. It’s been a joy to support PRIDE in the creation of this year’s LGBTIQ+ history month programme. Programmes such as LGBTIQ+ History month are more than arts and culture, they are about raising awareness, educating others and enabling space for conversation to address conflict and learn from it. The Culture Trust Luton are proud to partner with Pride on this programme and to play our part in helping Luton become a more inclusive place.”

More information about the regular monthly programme hosted by Pride in Luton can be found at www.prideinluton.org or via their social media channels @PrideinLuton

More information and tickets for LGBT History month can be purchased through the Culture Trust Luton’s website. https://www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/lgbtqia-history-month

Thanks to Health Lottery and Love Luton for funding LGBT History Month 2025.