Pride in Luton’s Big Pride Picnic is back this September
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pride in Luton’s Big Pride Picnic is returning to Stockwood Discovery Centre this September to bring together the LGBTIQ+ community and allies for a relaxing afternoon in the sun.
Pride in Luton organise events and support groups for the LGBTIQ+ community all year round, including the Pride Festival each year. Their ever popular picnic is an opportunity for the community to come together, relax with friends and family and soak up some late summer sun.
Facepainting, lawn games and some acoustic music will give the afternoon those late summer vibes we are all looking for. Music this year will be provided by acoustic musician Jessy West, whose charming tones will drift across the lawn as people enjoy their picnics.
Volker Highways will be providing a small arts and crafts zone to encourage people to reduce, reuse and recycle.
Natalie Ryan, Committee member for Pride in Luton said, “We’re delighted that the Big Pride picnic is returning this September, it’s always a fantastic day to relax and unwind after the summer. We have a pay it forward scheme as we know some of the community are still struggling with the cost of living crisis, if anyone is they can email us and we will do our best to provide a picnic for them to collect on the day.
Thank you to The Health Lottery South East who are funding the event and to the Culture Trust Luton for hosting us at Stockwood Discovery Centre”.
Rachael Donlan, Head of Programme at the Culture Trust added, “We love having the Big Pride Picnic at Stockwood Discovery Centre, it brings a really fun and relaxed vibe to the centre. It’s great to see families and friends enjoying the centre. We have our café on site for those who would rather buy something that bring a picnic. We hope Pride in Luton have another successful event”.
The event will run from 1pm – 4pm on Sunday 8th September at Stockwood Discovery Centre.
For those who would like to request a picnic please email [email protected] with, number of adults, number of children, dietary requirements. For those who would like to pay it forward, please email the same address for details.
Stockwood Discovery centre is run by The Culture Trust Luton. Unfortunately no BBQs, dogs (unless service dogs) or ball games are allowed on site.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.