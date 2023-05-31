Prizes up for grabs in book reading competition for young people in Luton

A stack of books

A reading competition is hoping to help inspire a love of books for young people in Luton.

BCPD Trust in collaboration with Purbachal Book Club has launched its 2023 competition to promote book reading among young people aged between six and 18.

The funding was awarded by Luton Council’s Social Justice Unit, through BLCF, as part of the Luton Citizens’ Fund.

Participants can read any book of their choice and make a short video between one to three minutes long summarising and presenting the book. The videos can be created using any mobile phone or digital camera device and our aim is to consider the quality of the presentation rather than the quality of the video production. Applicants are encouraged to use their creative talent to present their chosen book.

The panel of judges will be looking for creativity, interest, and understanding of the book. Dr Nazia Khanum OBE DL from Purbachal Book Club will be the chair of the judging panel again this year and will select a group of judges to review each entry.

Competition entry age groups are six to 10, 11 to 14 and 15 to 18. The first prize winner for each age group will win a trophy plus £50 voucher, second place will receive a trophy and £25 voucher, and third place a trophy and £20 voucher.

A judges’ special prize winner will get a trophy plus £15 voucher. There are also mystery prizes for early bird entries.All entry submissions must be made by midnight on July 31 via the online competition entry form. All videos would be uploaded to the YouTube Channel.

There will be an awards ceremony held on Saturday, September 16 at Dallow Community Centre. There will be refreshments for all guests.