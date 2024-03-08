Rehearsal images released for Graziano Di Prima solo tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Morrissey Ltd is pleased to share the rehearsal images for Graziano Di Prima’s brand-new solo tour Believe – My Life On Stage. Before the sequins and sparkles of BBC Strictly Come Dancing, Sicily's very own Billy Elliot grew up working in the vineyards with his father. He hoped and believed that one day, dancing would be his career.

Believe – My Life On Stage, a new spectacular dance show opens at Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage before heading on a six-week tour visiting cities across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Believe – My Life On Stage is a journey from the vineyards of Sicily to the bright lights of Strictly. Set to some of his favourite music including hits from Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi and more!

Cast in rehearsal for Graziano Di Prima's Believe

Following his sixth consecutive year on the hit BBC show, Strictly Come Dancing favourite Graziano Di Prima and his wife Giada Lini will take to the stage in a brand-new dance show.

Joining this dynamic duo will be a company of Latin and ballroom stars including Maurizio Benenato* , Adam Brunyee, Elisa Brunetti+, Jasmine Chan, Grace Cinque-White, Giada Lini, Leonardo Lini+, Luke Miller and Julia Ruiz Fernández Guinness world record holder, Graziano Di Prima is an Italian born professional dancer, choreographer and Latin Dance Champion. Graziano has represented Belgium at the World Championships and the Latin World Championship.

Believe – My Life On Stage Graziano’s own story, danced in his own inimitable way.The highs and lows of an aspiring artist. A dreamer. A dancer with a passion almost as big as his talent. It’s the story of a young man who dared to believe that he was destined for more.

Graziano Di Prima: Believe - My Life on Stage is coming to the Grove Theatre, Dunstable on Thursday 28th March.