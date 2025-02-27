Retro Arcade levels up half-term at Luton Point

This February half-term saw Luton head back in time, with the arrival of an exciting Retro Arcade, free for families to enjoy attracting over 3,000 people during the four day event.

Throughout the week of school holidays, Central Square at Luton Point was transformed into an arcade with games including Pacman, Street Fighter, Space Invaders and pinball – to name a few! Adults and children alike stopped by on their shopping trip, trying out familiar games from the past or discovering the vintage games of yesteryear that were so popular.

Nostalgic consoles such as the Sega Mega Drive were also available for guests to play, with games such as Sonic the Hedgehog proving to be popular, whilst many enjoyed challenging their friends at Mario Kart and the dancer mat.

The event was incredibly popular and met with much excitement in person and on social media, with many adults bringing along their children to show them how they used to enjoy their weekends when they were children.

The arcade was kindly funded by Luton Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Luton Point.

Julia Horsman, Manager of Luton BID, said “We are delighted to have partnered with Luton Point to bring this fantastic Retro Arcade experience to the heart of Luton. It was wonderful to see families and friends come together to enjoy classic games, relive cherished memories, and create new ones.

“Events like these play a vital role in making Luton a vibrant and welcoming destination, and we are thrilled with the incredible turnout. Thank you to everyone who joined us for this nostalgic journey!"

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “What a week! We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came out to visit our Retro Arcade here at Luton Point. It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying some of the best and most iconic games of the 80s and 90s – whether gaming fans or complete novices.”

Lavinia continues “The event would not have been possible without our partnership with Luton BID and their continued efforts to enhance the visitor experience in Luton - many thanks to them also.”

For more details visit www.lutonbid.org.uk and www.lutonpoint.co.uk