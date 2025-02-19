Review: A haunting journey into the unknown

West End hit Ghost Stories is set to haunt Milton Keynes Theatre this week until Sat 22 Feb. Prepare to be terrified… or not?

I don’t like horror stories or psychological thrillers that keep me on edge, raising my anxiety and blood pressure. So, I simply avoid them—especially on screen. However, I will always give theatre a go, and to this day, I have yet to see a stage production that truly scares me.

That being said, the hype around Ghost Stories was intriguing. Described as an "exhilarating supernatural sensation," "spine-tingling," and "terrifying audiences across the globe," I attended with trepidation, bracing myself for the promised frights.

The show follows Professor Goodman, a staunch sceptic determined to expose the truth behind the supernatural. He investigates three unsettling cases: a security guard’s eerie encounter, a teenager’s chilling experience, and a businessman’s disturbing premonition as he prepares for fatherhood. As Goodman delves deeper, his logical explanations start to crumble, forcing him to confront the limits of reason.

Ghosts on the road

The set design was impressive, with a fluidity I hadn’t seen before. However, the production relied heavily on darkness and an overwhelming soundscape. From the start, the audience is placed on edge by an onslaught of sound - bumps, bangs, rustling, screams, screeches—all at an almighty volume. The anticipation builds as you know something is going to happen. Flickering lights, unexpected appearances, figures darting across the stage, disorienting sounds from unseen sources, blinding lights, and atmospheric smoke all contribute to the tension.

The show leans into pareidolia, the psychological phenomenon where the brain perceives patterns or significance in randomness. However, for me, the stories themselves weren’t particularly clever or engaging. There was no subtlety - this was more akin to a funfair ghost ride than a truly chilling or thought-provoking experience. Having had my own unexplainable experiences, I found the portrayal of the supernatural in Ghost Stories to be exaggerated, slow-paced, and lacking the eerie, creeping unease that real encounters often carry.

That being said, if you enjoy jump scares and theatrical spectacle, this might be just the show for you. If, like me, you rather it be a more intelligent, psychological horror that lingers in the mind rather than just making you jump out of your seat, you may leave feeling underwhelmed. I was more unsettle by the sound of rustling sweet packets in the audience.

A word of caution, that the show is not suitable for anyone under 15 or for anyone with a nervous disposition. But if you’re easily unnerved, laughter might be your best way out.

