The show kicked off with the nostalgic theme song Hookie Street, instantly transporting the audience back to the heart of Peckham. Classic scenes and key storylines from the original TV episodes were woven together to craft the plot.

The set design was truly impressive, featuring The Nag’s Head and 1970s council flats that provided an authentic, immersive backdrop. A brilliantly executed rotating set unveiled the iconic flat, delighting the audience with its clever and dynamic stagecraft.

Portraying such beloved characters is no easy task, but the cast rose to the challenge admirably. Andrew Bryant (understudy) stepped into Del Boy’s shoes with charm and humour, drawing consistent laughs. Tom Major captured Rodney's awkwardness perfectly, while Philip Childs brought warmth and authenticity to both Grandad and Uncle Albert. Lee VG delivered excellent comic timing as Trigger, and Craig Berry’s portrayal of Boycie, complete with an annoying laugh, was spot on. Nicola Munns’s Marlene exuded sass and charm, although her double-casting as Cassandra created some issues. The absence of Cassandra during pivotal moments, such as her wedding and honeymoon, felt jarring. Additionally, the noticeable age difference between her and Rodney made Cassandra appear more maternal, which detracted from their dynamic as a couple—a puzzling directorial choice. Richard J. Hunt shone in his multiple cameo roles, particularly as the dating agent, showcasing his versatility and dynamic stage presence.

The costumes were a highlight, with Del’s iconic sheepskin jacket, flat cap, silk robe, and even leopard-print underwear faithfully recreated, alongside Trigger’s appalling dress sense, Boycie’s distinctive overcoats and Marlene’s flamboyant frocks.

The Cockney-style songs evoked the spirit of the era brilliantly and were a great fit for the show. In addition to this, Traditional London Street music, such as "Any Old Iron," and a delightful spoons performance, added an authentic touch. However, the more traditionally styled musical numbers, along with the inclusion of 1980s pop hits, felt out of place and disrupted the immersion; it simply wasn’t the right fit. However, the chorus numbers were a standout, with cracking harmonies showcasing the cast’s vocal talent. It’s a shame that the fluctuating volume levels made some dialogue difficult to hear, and other moments were overpoweringly loud. A more balanced approach would have enhanced the experience.

At times, the show lacked pace and oomph, and it couldn’t quite decide on its tone, but when the energy was high, the cast truly shone. With a little refinement, particularly in pacing, sound, and musical consistency, this production could be even stronger. For fans of the classic sitcom, it was a thoroughly enjoyable and nostalgic trip down memory lane.