Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts announce March 2025 full electric band show at The Bear Club in Luton

Today Award-winning Blues-Rock guitarist Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts Announce March 2025 Full Electric Band Show at The Bear Club In Lutonwhich will see him take his darker bluesy rock & roll sound to the area for the very first time.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today Award-winning Blues-Rock guitarist Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts Announce March 2025 Full Electric Band Show at The Bear Club In Lutonwhich will see him take his darker bluesy rock & roll sound to the area for the very first time.

The show takes place on Friday 28th March 2025 at The Bear Club in Luton which will Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts debut performance at the intimate venue which was saved from closure after the property arm of Luton Town FC bought the building in Guildford Street in May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Harding hit the ground running in 2024 performing across the UK in Newcastle, Glasgow, Bracknell, London, Southampton, Woking and Kingsbridge in various formats including Solo Acoustic, Unplugged Band and Full Electric Band.

South African blues-rock vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Ross Harding

In 2025, the full electric band performances will now be under the banner of “Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts” but the first-class musicianship, captivating songs and the dark blues rock sound remain.

No Ross Harding live show is alike, with his musical skills and versatility being showcased in three unique formats: Solo Acoustic, Acoustic “Unplugged Band” and Electric Band. Much like John Mayer’s 2008 release ‘Where The Light Is: Live In Los Angeles’, this approach allows people to fully experience Ross Harding’s songwriting, guitar talents and captivating stage presence.

Speaking about the 2025 live dates, Ross Harding explains: “2025 is going to be a very honest and authentic musical journey, as I share my brand of dark blues rock with the UK. We’ve already done lots of groundwork and started building a community, and I am really looking forward to connecting with fans all over the UK and expanding that”.

Ross Harding Electric Band

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An electric blues rock/hard rock musical experience, where, with an excellent band, Ross Harding performs original songs with one or two renditions of cover songs that have been greatly influential in his music. An unapologetic rock & roll experience for audiences who love high energy music, with interludes of slow blues and emotive musical mastery.

For fans of high energy rock & roll, blues rock, and artists like Led Zeppelin, BlackSabbath, Soundgarden, Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes/Black Country Communion, Slash and Myles Kennedy.

Ross has already hit the ground running on the UK live circuit opening for fellow blues-rock artist Dan Patlansky at Oran Mor in Glasgow, Scotland and The Cluny, Newcastle in April 2024. This was then followed by more solo acoustic performances supporting British Blues-Rocking riffmeister Jack J Hutchinson at The Black Heart in Camden, London and rising American roots rock band Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast on their first headline UK Tour at The 1865 in Southampton,

He also released the single ‘A Thousand Snakes (Deluxe Version)’ which is a stripped-back acoustic version of the track. It has already received US radio airplay and has been helping secure coverage from a variety of music publications and shows including Rock The Joint Magazine, The Edward Fowler Show, The Guildford Dragon and Rambling Man Writings amongst others.

Chapter 1 of the ‘Blood & The Blues’ Chapter 1 2025 UK Tour will visit the following venue:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 28th March 2025 – Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts (Full Electric Band)

Venue Address: The Bear Club, 24a Guildford Street, Mill Yard, Luton, LU1 2NR