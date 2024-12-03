Santa's brass band and festive fun planned for Market Hill

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) invites you to enjoy an afternoon of festive entertainment on Saturday, December 14 at Market Hill.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Luton’s magical winter festivities, this special event will feature live performances, fun activities for children and a dose of festive cheer for all visitors.

Santa’s Brass Band will be performing festive tunes throughout the afternoon, with appearances between 2pm and 5pm, creating a joyful soundtrack to your Christmas shopping in Luton town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children can also look forward to a special appearance from an Elf impersonator who will be interacting with the crowd, spreading laughter and cheer. For those looking to get even more into the holiday spirit, face-painting will be available to add a touch of festive flair.

Christmas at Market Hill

Julia Horsman, Luton BID Engagement Manager, said: “We’re excited to bring this fun-filled afternoon to Market Hill. Santa’s Brass Band, combined with the Elf impersonator and face-painting, will create a fantastic family-friendly atmosphere. It’s a wonderful way to bring the community together and celebrate the magic of Christmas.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December14

Time: 2pm – 5pm

Location: Market Hill, Luton

Whether you’re shopping or simply soaking up the festive atmosphere, come along with your family and friends for an afternoon of holiday fun in the heart of Luton.

For more information, visit: https://lutonbid.org or follow Luton BID on social media.