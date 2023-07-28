Set sail this summer with Grant Palmer treasure hunt on the Luton to Dunstable busway

This summer parents and children are invited to help Captain Blackbird, who has lost five parrots across the Hi route. Treasure awaits young buccaneers who report their findings through Grant Palmer’s website, with the chance to win a £25 Amazon Gift voucher.

Service Hi started in March 2022, operating on the smooth guided track between Luton, Dunstable and the new Houghton Regis North development. The service operates up to every hour with journeys between Luton and Dunstable taking a traffic beating 12 minutes.

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer “There’s loads of great reasons to get on board this summer with events in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis. We hope to see young buccaneers setting sail on service Hi, with return fares just £2.20 anywhere along the route”

Captain Blackbird adds “Ahoy shipmates, I’ve lost five of my parrots along the Hi bus route, if you spot all five I’ll give ye a share of my treasure. Sink the car this summer and say Hi to quick sailings to Luton”