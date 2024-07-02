Short tails, big impact: Keech Hospice Care’s Short Tail Trail is almost here

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

90 brightly coloured and beautifully painted hare and tortoise sculptures are patiently awaiting their big unveiling on Saturday 6 July when Keech Hospice Care’s Short Tail Trail officially begins!

The trail will be installed and on display for 10 weeks in Luton town centre, Wardown Park and Stockwood Park, offering Luton residents and visitors an opportunity to spot them all.

The 30 large sculptures, all sponsored by local businesses, have been hand painted by talented professional artists. The 60 small sculptures have been designed and painted by schools and community groups.

Liz Searle, CEO of Keech Hospice Care, says:

Artist Olaf Falafel's striking design 'Hare We Go', sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College

“The wonderful team of artists have created a collection which reflects the spirit of Keech Hospice Care, Luton and its communities. Every sculpture tells its own story and gives a nod to Luton and its past, present or future. So many of the sculptures created by our partnering schools and community groups share positive messages of love, hope, inclusion and peace, which is wonderful to see.

“I can’t wait for the sculptures to be revealed. I’m positive they’re going to bring so much colour and joy to people of all ages, and will help to attract people into Luton, so they can see for themselves how strong our community spirit is.”

Short Tail Trail, which is free for everyone to explore, is on until Thursday 12 September. After that, the small sculptures will go to their forever homes back with the schools and community groups who have designed and painted them. The large sculptures will be sold in a charity auction on 3 October to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

Lynn Russell, Events Manager at Keech Hospice Care, says:

“The trail wouldn’t be possible without the schools and community groups who have so enthusiastically got involved, nor without our sponsors and partners – local businesses who have been incredibly generous with their support. They include Love Luton, Luton Rising, Treacle Factory, Luton Point (formerly The Mall Luton), Luton Bid and the University of Bedfordshire. We are very grateful to all of them.”

A free app will be available to download when the trail goes live on Saturday 6 July, which will help people locate all the sculptures and learn more about each one. It also offers local shopping rewards and the chance to attend special events.