The official Dreamworks production with a Shrek-tacular principal cast line-up including Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Farquaad), Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) and rising star Cherece Richards (Once On This Island, Regent's Park Theatre) who is making her debut in a principal role as the Dragon.

Join the adventure as Shrek and Donkey endeavour to complete their quest of defeating the dragon and saving Princess Fiona. Featuring fabulous songs including ‘I'm A Believer’, ‘Big Bright Beautiful World’ and ‘I Know It's Today’. Shrek the Musical has cemented itself as the “musical extravaganza for big kids and little kids alike”.

Antony Lawrence plays Shrek and his previous credits include Scar in The Lion King, (International Tour), Mary Poppins (National Tour), Matilda the Musical (Cambridge Theatre/RSC) and We Will Rock You (International Arena Tour).

Joanne Clifton, best known for her time as a professional dancer on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, plays Fiona. She joined the iconic TV show after winning the World Professional Showdance Champion and the European Professional Ballroom Championship. During her time on the show, she won the Christmas Special with McFly's Harry Judd and went on to win the glitterball trophy as the 2016 champion with her partner Ore Oduba. On stage, Joanne Clifton was most recently seen in Windfall (Southwark Playhouse) and The Addams Family (UK Tour).

Olivier Award nominee James Gillan (Lord Farquaad) most recently created the role of Tray in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue) - a role he stayed with through the show's entire West End run. He has also performed in productions of Wicked, Starlight Express and Taboo!

Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) most recently played the role of Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls (UK tour). His previous theatre credits include the original West End productions of Be More Chill (Shaftesbury Theatre), Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre); Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Motown the Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre); and On The Town (Regents Park Open Air Theatre).

The ensemble cast of Shrek the Musical are Leo Abad, Scotty Armstrong, Imogen Bailey, Jabari Braham, Georgie Buckland, Natasha Cayabyab, Mark D'Arcy, Jonathan David Dudley, Remi Ferdinand, Sonny Grieveson, Edward Leigh, Bethany Kate, Jessica Lim, Andile Mabhena, Bronte MacMillan, India Thornton. Talia Duff, Gabriela Gregorian, Rory Shafford and Jamie Jonathan complete the full cast line-up.

From the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shrek the Musical has brought together a new creative team to re-imagine this award-winning Broadway and West End hit show for a new audience, featuring all the classic characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film and the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's original musical.

The team who have joined forces to recreate the bright and beautiful world of Shrek the Musical includes acclaimed director and choreographer Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde, Arts Theatre; Beauty and the Beast, UK tour), co-director Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana the Musical), who returns to the swamp having played Lord Farquaad in the previous UK tour. He is joined by set and costume designer Philip Witcomb (Bonnie & Clyde, Garrick Theatre; Jack & The Beanstalk, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham). Further creative team includes Ben Cracknel (lighting), Jim Arnold (casting) and Ben Harrison (sound), Nina Dunn (projection design) and Jimmy Grimes (puppet design).