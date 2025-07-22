SpaFest returns to CarFest 2025 with a revitalised programme of wellness, movement and mindful discovery

CarFest may be best known for its epic music, motors and family fun, but it’s also home to a thriving hub of wellbeing.

This August Bank Holiday weekend (22 to 24 August), SpaFest returns to CarFest 2025 with a revitalised lineup, inviting festival-goers to reset, recharge and reconnect as part of the UK’s largest family fundraising festival, presented by bp pulse.

Now a beloved part of the CarFest experience, SpaFest is a vibrant sanctuary for inspiration, relaxation and self-exploration. With an engaging programme of talks, movement sessions and interactive experiences, it’s a space dedicated to nurturing the mind, body and soul.

On the SpaFest Stage, hosted by Kay Ribeiro, visitors can enjoy insightful conversations with a powerful mix of inspiring speakers. Highlights include Jordan Wylie MBE, former soldier turned bestselling author, Lou George, founder of Manifestation FREQ, and plant-based wellness pioneers Dave and Steve Flynn of The Happy Pear, who will explore the transformative power of conscious living and nutrition.

Other must-see speakers include Ben Branson, founder of Seedlip, Dr. Emily Leeming, a leading microbiome scientist, and award-winning entrepreneur and finance expert Rachel Harris, all sharing practical insights into wellbeing and modern life.

New for 2025, the Inspiration Hub in partnership with Nirvana Spa, the UK’s premier pure water retreat, will introduce a luxurious and calming space for intimate talks and authentic stories of transformation.

Among the highlights is wellness advocate and TV presenter Alexandra Legouix, leading yoga, mindfulness and mindset sessions. She’ll be joined by Kate Rowe-Ham, founder of the Owning Your Menopause app, along with inspiring voices including breast cancer survivor Dr. Liz O'Riordan, Nina Barough CBE, founder of The MoonWalk, and many more.

For those seeking movement and energy, The Studio offers dynamic classes throughout the weekend, from sound bathing with Jae Willow to Pilates and strength training with Juliet Nicholas. Experts such as Ally Boothroyd (Yoga Nidra) and the legendary Mr. Motivator will bring fun and fitness for all ages.

At The Oasis, festival-goers can retreat into a peaceful haven of hands-on wellness workshops. Returning favourites Toni Medcalf and Viv Bowra offer Vision Board and EFT sessions, while colour therapy expert Kate Harrison introduces the transformative power of chromotherapy.

For deeper rest and recovery, the Recharge Hub will provide rejuvenating Deep Tissue Massage and Reflexology by Soul Stretch, along with Wellbeing Walks with Space to Talk, featuring guided meditations and Nordic walking through the tranquil woodlands of Laverstoke Park Farm.

Adding a sprinkle of magic this year is the Prestige Flowers Wishing Tree. Visitors can hang a wish for someone they love and enter to win a bouquet from the UK’s most-reviewed florist.

Across the weekend, SpaFest will host a packed schedule of live talks and experiences.

On Friday, hear from Anisha Joshi, Jason Grayston, Rhiannon Lambert, Lewis Crompton and Sally Gunnell OBE DL

On Saturday, don’t miss Dr. Philippa Kaye, Kate Rowe-Ham, TJ Power and the Gavin Sisters

Sunday’s lineup includes Dale Pinnock, Mark Whittle, Julia Bradbury, Ed Byrne, and the ever-popular Outta Puff Daddys, closing the weekend with a blend of humour, health and heartfelt stories

Tickets for CarFest 2025 are on sale now at www.carfest.org.