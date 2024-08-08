Spend the day at Wild Canvas this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wild Canvas, the five-week festival experience taking place at Turvey House Estate from 25th July to 27th August, is opening up to day guests.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Day ticket visitors can enter the site from 9.30am every morning and leave by 11pm at night, giving them over 12 hours to enjoy everything the Bedfordshire festival has to offer.

Benefits of visiting Wild Canvas for the day with friends or family include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Enjoying the festival's beautiful grounds and riverside setting

Day tickets at Wild Canvas

- Participating in a variety of activities and wellness offerings, including stand-up-paddle boarding, yoga and kid's activities.

- Indulging in delicious street food options at the Riverfront Caf

- Unwinding with signature cocktails at the Courtyard Bar while enjoying music from visiting DJs

- Saturday night Kid's Talent Show & Hog Roast

Courtyard Bar

Day Ticket Pricing:

Adults: £12 | Children (5-14 years old): £5 | Children under 5: Free. Activity prices vary.

For more information on everything Wild Canvas has to offer, and to book, please visit: www.wildcanvas.uk