Spend the day at Wild Canvas this summer
Day ticket visitors can enter the site from 9.30am every morning and leave by 11pm at night, giving them over 12 hours to enjoy everything the Bedfordshire festival has to offer.
Benefits of visiting Wild Canvas for the day with friends or family include:
- Enjoying the festival's beautiful grounds and riverside setting
- Participating in a variety of activities and wellness offerings, including stand-up-paddle boarding, yoga and kid's activities.
- Indulging in delicious street food options at the Riverfront Caf
- Unwinding with signature cocktails at the Courtyard Bar while enjoying music from visiting DJs
- Saturday night Kid's Talent Show & Hog Roast
Day Ticket Pricing:
Adults: £12 | Children (5-14 years old): £5 | Children under 5: Free. Activity prices vary.
For more information on everything Wild Canvas has to offer, and to book, please visit: www.wildcanvas.uk
