Spook-tacular success at Luton Point as Halloween fun draws hundreds of families

Luton Point's Slime making activity

Luton Point came alive this October half-term with a week of frightfully good fun, as hundreds of families joined the centre’s free Halloween celebrations.

From ghostbusting adventures to slimemaking and the thrilling Trick or Treat Trail, the week-long event brought spooky smiles and community spirit to Central Square.

Running from Monday 27th to Friday 31st October, the centre transformed into a hub of Halloween excitement. Families enjoyed an action-packed schedule of free activities including Ghostbusters-style characters, glitter tattoos, balloon modelling and The Orange Picture Club’s activity sessions. The UK Centre for Carnival Arts added a sustainable twist to the fun with eco-friendly costume-making workshops using recycled materials.

The week wrapped up with a fang-tastic Trick or Treat Takeover on Friday 31st October, which saw children dress up, grab a map and embark on a trail to collect treats from stores throughout Luton Point. Many retailers joined in the fun, going all out with spooky decorations and fantastic fancy dress, helping create a lively and laughter-filled atmosphere across the centre.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We’re thrilled with the response to our Halloween events this year. Seeing so many families take part and so many stores get involved in the spirit of things was amazing, the creativity and community energy made it a truly memorable week.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there, as Luton Point now turns its attention to a magical Christmas season filled with free festive fun for families.

From 22nd November, Central Square will host a variety of activities and entertainment every weekend, before moving to daily events from 20th December through to Christmas Eve. Visitors can look forward to personal appearances from much-loved TV characters and Father Christmas, enjoy live performances, festive bingo and creative workshops, and even visit Mrs Claus’ Gingerbread Kitchen for some delicious fun. Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.