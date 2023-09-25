Status Quo legend Francis Rossi to appear at Dunstable theatre
Status Quo legend Francis Rossi is taking up his acoustic guitar to bring you a selection of well-known hits and some previously not-performed-live-before tunes. He'll be live at the Dunstable Grove Theatre on 1 October 2023.
Francis said: “I can’t wait to get out on the road again.”This is a very different show and I’ll be playing many of the hits that people have always loved to hear live, and some songs that have had much less of the limelight over the years.”And of course, I do love to talk, so I’ll be telling some stories along the way”.
Tickets are on sale now.
Limited numbers of VIP packages are available for those wishing to meet Francis before the show.