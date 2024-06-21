Stevenage Pickleball Club to host event following success of beginner sessions
Stevenage Pickleball Club is celebrating its rapid growth since introducing beginner sessions earlier this year with a formal launch event.
Starting as a friendly gathering of pickleball enthusiasts just three months ago, the club has since quadrupled the number of social beginner sessions held each week.
Alongside regular social sessions, the club has also started to compete in matches against other teams in Hertfordshire.
Home to Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Stevenage Borough Council, Stevenage Pickleball Club comprises of 70 members, a number which has doubled since its inception.
Pickleball, often likened to tennis and table tennis, is a unique racket sport played with paddles and a perforated plastic ball over a 34-inch-high net, featuring distinct rules and court dimensions.
Bryan Clare, chairman of Stevenage Pickleball Club who has been playing the sport for over six years, explains its appeal.
“Pickleball is an incredibly fun sport to play, and a great way to exercise without realising it!
“It’s a sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis, but is easier to play than any of them, with the speed of the game making it much more accessible for older and younger players alike.
“Due to the sport’s accessibility, it’s much easier for senior people to play which is not only great for their physical health, but also their mental and social wellbeing.
“Pickleball is a fantastic way to meet and connect with local people - it's great to see people learning the game and improving their skill level alongside their teammates.”
In light of its recent success, Stevenage Pickleball Club will be hosting a formal launch event on June 26 to encourage the local community to get involved with the growing sport.
Taking place from 9.30am until 12.30pm at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre, the club will host a morning of speeches, taster sessions and games, with the opportunity for visitors to find out more about pickleball, and how to be a club member.
Bryan said: “Whilst we are so proud of the growth we have experienced so far; we are looking for more members of the community to get involved so we can be even more competitive when playing matches – and maybe even have two teams within the club!
“We are currently working towards hosting additional sessions, particularly in the evenings and at weekends, so that even more local people can get involved and start playing.”
Kirsty Jones, area contract activity and wellbeing manager for Everyone Active across Stevenage, said: “It’s been really exciting to be a part of the pickleball expansion in the district, and we’re looking forward to hosting the event which will hopefully see even more people benefit physically and mentally from this fun, sociable sport.
“Pickleball really is suited to all ages and levels of fitness, and we encourage everyone – no matter their age, background or experience – to come along and have a go!”
A Stevenage Borough Council spokesperson said, “We are pleased to offer a variety of activities to local people and this is the latest addition. Introducing new sports with beginner sessions means it is open to anyone who wants to try something different and have fun at the same time.”
Stevenage Pickleball Club currently host 2-hour social play sessions at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre on Mondays at 11:30am, Wednesdays at 9:30am and Thursdays and Fridays at 15:30. To find out more, please visit: www.everyoneactive.com/centre/stevenage-arts-leisure-centre/?activitySearch=pickleball
