Stopsley Striders: united through running

Stopsley Striders, a Luton based jogging club, are inviting the community to join this years Running Beginner's Course, designed for individuals of all abilities seeking to embrace the joy of running. At Stopsley Striders, running isn't just about crossing finish lines; it's about forging connections, overcoming challenges, and celebrating each other's victories. The Beginner's Course, set to commence on Thursday, April 25th, 2024, at the Inspire Sports Village in Luton, embodies the essence of community and personal growth. A previous member of the beginners course shared, "the coaches went above and beyond in welcoming me and I was so impressed that I was soon able to run more than 5k. From there I've made friends for life and have gone on to run a marathon." Stopsley Striders are committed to inclusivity, ensuring that our beginner's course accommodates diverse needs and abilities. A participant with a visual impairment expressed gratitude, stating, "The beginners course accommodated for my visual impairment, allowing me to take part in a way otherwise impossible for me." The fully coached 12-week program is crafted to guide participants from novice runners to confidently completing a 5K or running continuously for 30 minutes. To join or for more information about the Beginner's Course, visit www.stopsleystriders.org.uk/beginners or email [email protected]