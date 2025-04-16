Strickly Soulful House Soiree at Venue 360

By Curtis Thomas
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It's all taking place on Saturday 7th June at Venue 360, Luton from 9pm 'til 2.

First time in Luton! Mi-Soul Booker T Grammy Nominated, The Journey Men + Local DJ support from James Vitton, Mark B, Easy C & Dingo

It's all taking place on Saturday 7th June at Venue 360, Luton from 9pm 'til 2 .

Tickets are £15 plus booking fee.

Tickets available via www.skiddle.com

Related topics:LutonTickets
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice