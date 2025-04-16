Strickly Soulful House Soiree at Venue 360
It's all taking place on Saturday 7th June at Venue 360, Luton from 9pm 'til 2.
First time in Luton! Mi-Soul Booker T Grammy Nominated, The Journey Men + Local DJ support from James Vitton, Mark B, Easy C & Dingo
Tickets are £15 plus booking fee.
Tickets available via www.skiddle.com