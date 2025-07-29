Summer 2025: The Culture Trust Luton offers something for everyone
Entrance to the museums is free and you can stay as long as you want (both include cafes). But if you’re looking for more entertainment the Culture Trust also offers history, culture and theatre, all at a very reasonable prices.
Rachael Donlan, Head of Programming at the Trust, explains the thinking behind what’s on offer: “Summer is a time to enjoy the outside with friends and family and our programme of events provides opportunity to do just that. It will engage, excite and most importantly evoke joy in our audiences and we can't wait to see the smiles.”
See the Summer 2025 programme below:
Experience colour like never before
Colourscape is coming to the Stockwood Discovery Centre for the first time. Put on a coloured cloak and you’ll become part of a labyrinth of colour. The kids will love it and you’ll get some amazing photos to share with your family and on socials.
Travel back in time
Our Living History Festival recreates a glimpse of life from years gone by. Experience living history encampments, have a go at bygone skills such as archery and meet characters from all ages including Tudors, Vikings, Medieval Knights and WW1 soldiers. Stockwood also has a free weekly programme of free activities that support the Living History Festival – see Historical Nonsense below.
Keep their hands and imaginations busy with Historical Nonsense
Throughout the summer the Trust offers free crafts across our different sites. At Stockwood you can roll up your sleeves and get crafty with a series of free weekly historic craft sessions. Design mosaics, build shields, create, dig and follow trails – all linked to a historical period.
At Wardown House you can join a free creative workshop including clay modelling, African drumming, storytelling and head-dress making.
All craft activities and workshops are free. Just turn up on the day.
Immerse the family in interactive theatre
The Culture Trust offers a variety of shows over the summer:
•
Mrs Armitage on Wheels (Quentin Blake) is energetic, interactive and celebrates the joy of being outdoors.
•
Breadcrumbs is a family show based on Hansel and Gretel and packed with music, magic and puppetry.
•
People Who Live in the Skies uses the exhilarating storytelling movement of Kathak dance. Expect rotten vegetables, stormy winds and thunderous clouds!
•
Explore Luton history through our new Discovery Golf
Our new 9-hole mini-golf course celebrates the many aspects of Luton heritage and culture. It features specially-themed holes including hats, football and the airport. But it’s more than just a golf course – participants can absorb themselves in Luton’s heritage whilst beating the Luton Town goalie, navigating around Luton Airport baggage and steering their golf ball across the Wardown Lake bridge. The limited-edition Discovery Golf course is open for six weeks only from 19 July.
There is free parking and entry at both Stockwood Discovery Centre and Wardown House, and both are readily accessible from Milton Keynes, Bedford, Flitwick, Ampthill, Hitchin, Dunstable and Stevenage.
Enjoy a magical day out at the Stockwood Garden Party
Join us on 4–6 August for a free, family-friendly garden party at Stockwood Discovery Centre. Explore the grounds, discover suitcase theatre, nature art, puppetry and playful garden games.
Real fairies will share enchanting stories, and each day ends with a joyful celebration party. Drop in anytime between 11am - 3pm - no booking required.
Presented by A Children’s Story in partnership with The Culture Trust. Bring a blanket, stay for the fun, and enjoy a magical summer’s day outdoors.
The Culture Trust is a Luton-based independent charity whose mission is to “connect communities through culture”. We do this through Stockwood and Wardown museums, theatres, galleries, creative works spaces and the Hat Factory Arts Centre