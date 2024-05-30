Summer park Bandstand concert series gets underway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For those Lutonians suffering the post-Festival blues, help is at hand as the Wardown Park Bandstand summer season of concerts gets underway.

After the great excitement of the Radio One Weekend in Stockwood Park, the baton now passes to local promoters and artists to continue the summer of great music for Lutonians.

For the third year running Luton Rising are sponsoring 5 concerts at the Wardown Park bandstand with a range of styles from traditional brass and jazz to rock and soul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from 2-6pm, locals often bring a picnic and enjoy an afternoon of all the Park has to offer.

Wardown Park bandstand on a perfect summer's day

This year the line up is:

2nd June Luton Youth Funk Orchestra and Rock Band

30th June Luton Brass Band

14th July Jazz in the Park with Rob Mach and Friends

11th Aug Gospel in the Park pm with "The Wonder of Stevie" from 6pm.

Organiser Paul Hammond comments: