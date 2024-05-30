Summer park Bandstand concert series gets underway
After the great excitement of the Radio One Weekend in Stockwood Park, the baton now passes to local promoters and artists to continue the summer of great music for Lutonians.
For the third year running Luton Rising are sponsoring 5 concerts at the Wardown Park bandstand with a range of styles from traditional brass and jazz to rock and soul.
Running from 2-6pm, locals often bring a picnic and enjoy an afternoon of all the Park has to offer.
This year the line up is:
2nd June Luton Youth Funk Orchestra and Rock Band
30th June Luton Brass Band
14th July Jazz in the Park with Rob Mach and Friends
11th Aug Gospel in the Park pm with "The Wonder of Stevie" from 6pm.
Organiser Paul Hammond comments:
"We have had many memorable afternoons in the past two years with crowds of over 300 enjoying a wide range of musical styles. This year is no exception with a special mention for "The Wonder of Stevie" on the evening of 11th August. Vocalist Noel Mc Calla and sax player Derek Nash have toured their tribute show all around the country to rave reviews and we are sure they will provide a fitting climax to the season in August."