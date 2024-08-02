Summer ‘parklet’ brings green space to Luton town centre

By Daniel Owens
Contributor
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:53 BST
The Market Hill area of Luton is being transformed into a pop-up ‘parklet’ for the summer holidays, giving town centre workers and shoppers the chance to enjoy some outdoor green space in the sunshine.

The stunning seating area has been funded by Luton Business Improvement District (BID) and will be available throughout August, providing families and visitors to the town with a relaxing and comfortable area to soak up the summer.

A range of activities will be laid on across the coming weeks to keep children entertained, including visits from magicians, face painters and storytellers.

Jacki Flower, BID Operation Manager, said: “School’s out for summer and we wanted to give families somewhere to go where they can enjoy the holidays together without having to leave Luton. The pop-up parklet brings a beautiful green space right into the heart of our town centre.

The pop-up parklet in Market Hill, funded by Luton BID, will be in place throughout Augustplaceholder image
The pop-up parklet in Market Hill, funded by Luton BID, will be in place throughout August

“Market Hill is a bustling area of town and this gives everyone a place to sit down, relax and have a breather while enjoying what we all hope will be a glorious summer.”

Newly created planters filled with fresh flowers have been placed throughout the parklet, adding a splash of colour to Market Hill.

Activities scheduled to take place include:

· Thursday 8th August 1-4pm Free Face Painting 

· Thursday 15th August 1-4pm Magician and Children's Entertainment 

· Thursday 22nd August 1-4pm Magician and Children's Entertainment 

· Thursday 29th August 1-4pm Free Face Painting

Step Forward Luton has also provided a range of free events taking place on Market Hill. This Saturday, there will be a Giant Hexagon Doodle taking place from 11am-4pm and every Tuesday from 12-2.30pm until the end of August, they will be hosting ‘Taleshaker Tuesday’s’ an outdoor party of free imaginative play, featuring interactive games and a lively dance party.

Luton BID is dedicated to enhancing the economic vitality and overall appeal of Luton town centre through collaborative initiatives and community engagement.

For more information visit www.lutonbid.org

