Sunshine and smiles at Dunstable Care Home Summer Fete celebration

HC One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, is due to host a joyful Summer Fete on Saturday, 6 September, 3pm – 5pm, welcoming residents, families, and the local community for an afternoon of sunshine, entertainment, and connection.

With 61 en-suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens, and a strong community spirit, Ridgeway Lodge continues to be a welcoming home for older people in Dunstable.

The event will feature stalls, refreshments, live music including entertainment by a local singer, games, and garden games, all to be enjoyed in the home’s beautiful outdoor areas. Residents and guests will also have the opportunity to explore the facilities, including the on-site hair salon, nail bar, and sociable lounges.

Summer is a wonderful time for people to join a care home. The warmer weather, increased outdoor activities, and calendar of seasonal events make it easier for new residents to settle in and feel part of a new community. Ridgeway Lodge’s Summer Party is just one example of how residents are supported to live enriched, sociable lives.

To welcome new residents, HC-One homes in your area—including Ridgeway Lodge—are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees if you or a loved one moves in before 31st August 2025. This special offer makes now the perfect time to explore compassionate care and vibrant community living.

To find out more about Ridgeway Lodge Care Home or other HC-One homes in your area, please visit the website or call HC-One’s friendly careline team on 0333 999 8699.

Home Manager at HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home, Michele Tricker shared: “This event will be a celebration of everything that makes Ridgeway Lodge special, our sense of community, the care we provide, and the friendships that flourish here. We look forward to welcoming in the local community to attend.”