Supporting Luton residents into employment

Mark your calendar for our upcoming job fairs, which will provide residents with opportunities for jobs, training or a career change.

Our upcoming job fairs will each focus on a particular industry, such as education or hospitality and tourism, so there will be something for everyone. Residents can connect with a variety of local employers, training providers, and opportunities that match their interests and skills.

For residents who have been out of the workforce for some time, representatives from Luton Adult Learning will be available to provide guidance and support on training opportunities, job hunting and career development.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Portfolio Holder for Skills and Employability, said: “We’ve been regularly hosting job fairs because we want to help residents find meaningful work and access opportunities. These upcoming events will build on the success of our previous fairs, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to supporting local people into employment.

Previous Job Fair

“We encourage anyone looking for a job or career change to come along and take advantage of the support on offer.”

The job fairs will be held at the following times and places:

Morton House – 30 July 2025, 11am to 2pm – Education & Public Services

Hockwell Ring Community Centre – 15 September 2025, 11am to 2pm – mixed theme

Raynham Way Community Centre – 25 November 2025, 12.30pm to 3.30pm – Hospitality, Tourism and Retail

Admission is free and attendees do not need to register – they can drop in at any time during the sessions.

For more details, please visit the Luton Adult Learning website.

If you are an employer interested in exhibiting, please email: [email protected]