Suspense reigns supreme as the cunning murderer is revealed clue by clue.

Cluedo 2, has an impressive pedigree. Written by the acclaimed duo Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, distinguished BAFTA Award-winning writers, and directed by Mark Bell, a seasoned director, who crafted his talent for a short while in Milton Keynes and is celebrated for his masterful touch in productions like "The Play That Goes Wrong" and "A Comedy About a Bank Robbery."

The show stars Ellie Leach, (Coronation Street & Strictly Come Dancing) who makes her stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett, alongside Jason Durr, (Casualty, Heartbeat.) who stars as Colonel Mustard. The cast is completed by Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver) and Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green) with Kara Alberts-Turner, Audrey Anderson and Henry Lawes.

The script is witty, silly and positively Scooby-Do-Esque, it follows the charismatic 60s rockstar Rick Blacky as he summons a motley crew of friends and acquaintances to his opulent estate, eager to unveil his latest album in a bid to reignite his fading stardom. As the evening unfolds, layers of past and present connections, as well as hidden identities, come to light, setting the stage for a gripping tale of intrigue and suspense.

Who did it?

Tensions escalate as the characters are knocked off one by one revealing simmering animosities and long-held grudges. As suspicions mount and alliances shift, the true nature of each character is laid bare, exposing their darkest secrets and deepest fears. With each twist and turn, the ensemble of colourful personalities finds themselves ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse, desperate to outwit the cunning murderer and emerge unscathed from the perilous night.

The staging is excellent and some extraordinary scenes in the production are cleverly swift and slick. The set changes are perfectly timed and choreographed, moving the cast from one room to another. The action includes characters entering through moving doors, the flying in of windows, a mixing desk, a kitchen and other furnishings. The scenes include some humorous moments, such as playing vertical billiards and comedy set pieces where the cast hold up portraits in front of their own heads while others 'walk' through the house.