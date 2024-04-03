Take a look behind the scenes of Luton's Library Theatre at open day this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Back in late 2022 Luton Borough Council announced that they had no plans for the future of venue, but by early 2023 a group of local volunteers had got together and started the process of negotiations with the council and started putting a business plan together.

Lots of backwards and forwards, lots of discussions with other local people, organisations, theatre groups, dance groups, music creatives, bands, and many more were involved in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By August 2023, Luton Creative Community (LCC) was born, registered and ready to go, and then October 18 they took over the running of Luton’s only theatre.

Open Day

Over the Christmas period the theatre had local performers, the Griffin Players, present their annual pantomime to packed audiences.

Chairman of Luton Creative Community, Terry Hayden, said: “Not only was it fantastic to see the theatre in full use again but it was lovely to hear the comments from audience members praising the work we had done and complimenting the facelift we had given to the front of house and bar area, all done by volunteers, mostly funded by a few donations."

In early January the theatre hosted the adult pantomime again to packed audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCC has been busy in the background raising money from local people and a couple of local organisations. Terry said: “We’ve been very lucky in receiving donations of equipment as the theatre was completely empty of any technical capability. We even had lights donated from the National Theatre in London.”

Now the reality of running a theatre is very real and the group of volunteers, all trying to hold down full-time jobs while running a theatre, is starting to hit.

But they're not deterred and a visit to their website shows a full programme of events right the way through the rest of this year and even into early next year.

There’s a range of music from local bands, local dance schools, local theatre groups as well as several tribute acts, and children’s shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry said what the group really needs now is more volunteers to help with running the shows, to help out as ushers, working behind the bar and learning and running the technical side of theatre.

He said: “This WILL succeed and we will keep our local theatre up and running no matter how much we struggle, but we could really do with a bit of extra support from local people.”

He added: “Please visit our website and see what shows are on, we have some great children's shows coming up this Easter holiday which are starting to sell quite well, also please get in contact if you would like to volunteer.”