Scouts provides fun for everyone

After an open day in October, The Manor Scout Group are hosting a taster event for young people aged 10 to 14. This is being held on Monday 10 November at Whitefield Primary Academy, Stockholm Way LU3 3SS, from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Activities during the evening will include soft archery, team games, and scout challenges.

Adult volunteer Carol said, “Scouting provides over 250 activities. With activities ranging from astronomer to cooking, emergency aid to global issues and pioneering to swimmer, there is something for everyone. Young people can also learn and develop skills for life, such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, responsibility and team working.”

If you would like more information or would like to register to come along to the open event, please email [email protected] or phone 07411 689695.