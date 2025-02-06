The Addams Family Young@Part ‘open auditions’ come to the Grove Theatre

Open Auditions for 'The Addams Family Young@Part' coming to Dunstable this March!

RARE Productions, a renowned name in the world of youth theatre, is coming to Dunstable with The Addams Family Young@Part.

Show Synopsis:

Celebrate the wackiness in every family with this best-selling Broadway musical adapted for middle school-aged performers! Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

RARE Productions:

RARE Productions is a youth musical theatre company that provides opportunities for young people ages 8-21 years old to perform in full-scale musical productions in professional theatres across the UK. We strive to make being part of a RARE show a great experience for all cast members. From the very first rehearsal to the last live performance, the emphasis is on teamwork, fun and friendships, whilst learning new skills and performance techniques. See www.rareproductions.co.uk for even more information and our auditions.

Event Details:

AUDITION 1 – Monday 10th March 2025

5.00pm – 6.00pm (7 – 12 year olds) – You can arrive anytime during this time slot.

6.00pm – 7:00pm (13 – 18 year olds) – You can arrive anytime during this time slot.

Grove Theatre, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

AUDITION 2 – Sunday 16th March 2025

1.00pm – 2.30pm (7 – 12 year olds) – You can arrive anytime during this time slot.

2.30pm – 4.00pm (13 – 18 year olds) – You can arrive anytime during this time slot.

Grove Theatre, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

You only need to attend one audition

All performers must be aged 8-18 years old by the time of the show

The show will be performed 19th – 21st June 2025 @ The Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Audition Process:

We hold open auditions so there is no need to book in. Simply turn up any time within the allocated time slot for your age group, sign in, and audition! You only need to attend one audition. The person auditioning will go into the audition in groups of approximately 15-20 people of a similar age group where possible (8-12yrs or 13-18 yrs/13-21yrs depending on show title). Auditions usually last around 30 minutes and involve singing, dancing and acting. All materials are provided and taught on the day, so there is no need to prepare anything beforehand. Parents are not allowed into the audition room, but are asked to stay and supervise their children before and after the audition. A letter will be sent in the post letting you know the outcome of the audition within two weeks of the second audition date. All auditionees will receive a letter whether successful or not.

For full terms and conditions please refer to our website www.rareproductions.co.uk

RARE Productions Contact Details:

01767 681049

Ticket Link: www.everyonetheatres.com/theatres/grove-theatre/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rareuk

Instagram: @RARE_UK

TikTok: @RAREProductions2